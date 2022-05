Newton, NC -Come join our Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Class at the Newton Recreation Center Lower Level! We would love to have you! This class is geared specifically towards seniors. The class meets every Tuesday at 10AM and there is a $5 suggested donation. There is no class on May 17th. Call the Council on Aging with any questions (828)328-2269.

Newton Recreation Center is located at 23 S Brady Ave, Newton, NC, 28658