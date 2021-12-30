Hickory – Get active and try something new at Patrick Beaver Memorial library! Join us for beginner’s Tai Chi every Wednesday in January at 6pm with Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. The dates for January are the 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th. Each session is limited to 45 people, first come, first served.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Diane Christensen