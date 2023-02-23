Lenoir, NC – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center of Caldwell County invites you to “SWING INTO SPRING” on Saturday, April 29th, 6:00-11:00 pm, at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Tickets are $75 each and include the dinner buffet with music by Ranger Tucker and then dancing the night away to the music of FraXured.

Attendees may also participate in Eggstravaganza as well as purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of four vacation trips. Please visit robinsnestcac.org and click on the EVENTS tab to make reservations or call 828-754-6262 for more information.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.