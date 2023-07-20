Hickory – Have you always had a dream of building a farm but have a limited amount of space to do so? On Saturday, August 5 at 2 p.m., Hedge Family Farm will talk about their journey to create a farm on one acre of land, their regenerative approach to a sustainable food system, and their organic practices.

Registration is required. To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.