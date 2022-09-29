Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the classic Shakespeare tragedy, MACBETH features two talented local actors, Madison Cole and Hunter Curtis, in prominent supporting roles. Cole plays Macduff, a rival to Macbeth and ultimately a major antagonist. Curtis plays Macbeth’s close friend and brother-in-arms, Banquo. Over the course of the play, both come to learn how far Macbeth will go to achieve his ambitions.

Curtis made his HCT debut earlier this year as Jack in BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA. His previous theatre credits include Dwayne in 9 TO 5 at the Green Room Community Theatre and Captain Phoebus in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME with Old Colony Players. He most recently made his directorial debut at Old Colony with CYRANO DE BERGERAC. When asked about this production, Curtis replied, “I love Shakespeare and jump on it any chance I get.”

MACBETH is Cole’s first show with HCT but this is not her first time on stage. Some of her most favorite, recent roles include Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Glinda in THE WIZARD OF OZ, Stepmother in CINDERELLA and Nurse Flynn in ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST. “My favorite thing about HCT,” she says, “is the professionalism in the shows themselves. I like that my character is so serious and intimidating.”

Performances of MACBETH are October 14-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays, October 16th and 23rd at 2:30 and Thursday, October 27th at 7:30.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. MACBETH is sponsored in part by Rob and Erin Hooks.

PHOTO: Madison Cole plays Macduff and Hunter Curtis plays Banquo in MACBETH, coming to the Hickory Community Theatre October 14 through 29. For times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. Photo by Eric Seale.