Newton, NC – Communities nationwide are celebrating National Library Week (April 19-25, 2020), acknowledging that public libraries actively support quality of life in tangible, life-changing ways. Across the country, more than 9,000 public libraries are available to residents on a daily basis, and they all share two common traits: they’re accessible to everyone and there’s no cost to use the library itself.

The influence that U.S. libraries have in the communities they serve is profound, and the numbers back up that positive influence:

100% offer access to the Internet

Nearly 100% offer free WiFi and computer use

73% assist with job applications and interviewing skills

68% help people use databases to find jobs

48% provide entrepreneurs with business information

36% offer work space for mobile workers

77% offer online health resources

59% provide programs for finding health insurance

95% provide online homework help and summer reading programs

Locally, the Catawba County Library builds on these programs and offers a wealth of others to support early childhood literacy, career and job development, technology tutoring, digital resources, research assistance, WiFi and laptop lending, and personal enrichment. Initiatives in the arts, K-64, health and wellness, and gardening – along with community partnerships to bolster the reach of these initiatives – further the library’s ability to empower residents with the essential tools and support they need.

This National Library Week, for the first time, the Catawba County Library is participating in Library Giving Day. The one-day event, observed on Thursday, April 23, invites people to make a donation of any amount to the Library Endowment, a permanent fund that ensures library services and resources will continue to empower lives and build community for future generations, especially during challenging times. To be part of this powerful initiative and show support for the ongoing work of the library, give now by using the Library Giving Day link on the library’s home page at www.catawbacountync.gov/library.

For more information about Library Giving Day, National Library Week, or the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.