Hickory – Caregivers need care for themselves too. Care for the Caregiver Support Group is designed with that purpose in mind, to support caregivers who are caring for a loved one. This group is a great place to begin and includes time for sharing, emotional support, resources, and making new friendships with others who understand caregiving. It is a safe place to stop and self-care.

Care for the Caregiver Support Group is open to the public and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1:00 pm. The West Hickory Senior Center hosts the group and is located at 400 17th St. SW, Hickory, 28602.

Care for the Caregiver is offered at no-cost and is led by the Area Agency on Aging’s Family Caregiver Specialist, Mary Mitchell.

Call the Council on Aging to register, (828) 328-2269, to attend any of the winter sessions: December 14, January 11 and February 8.