Hudson, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council announces open enrollment for its 10-week Summer JAM Camp where school-aged students can learn guitar, fiddle, or mandolin in the old-time tradition of playing and singing by ear. The program is appropriate for all playing levels, and students are not required to be enrolled in public school to participate.

Summer JAM will be held on Thursdays at The HUB Station Arts Center, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson from June 8 through August 17. Schedules are as follows: beginner classes: 2:30pm-3:30pm; intermediate performance class: 3:30pm-4:30pm.

Summer JAM fees are $100 with discounts for siblings and multiple classes. If needed, instrument rentals are available for $15. Summer JAM kids achieving some proficiency may be invited to perform live at the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention in on Labor Day Weekend.

To register your child for Summer JAM camp, visit www.caldwellarts.com or call 828-754-2486 today.

Caldwell JAM is a program of the Caldwell Arts Council and receives partial funding from individual donors, the Wayne Henderson Foundation, and the NC Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.