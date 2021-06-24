Sugar Mountain, NC – Sugar Mountain Resort announces Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for children ages 11 – 16 on July 9-11. Kids are going to have so much fun they won’t want to go home. Three days of fun, friends, and developing and improving their mountain bike gravity skills.

Cost / Registration for 3-day camp:

$429 with bike rental – $329 with summer season pass. (includes full-face helmet and knee / shin & elbow pads)

$350 without bike rental – $250 with summer season pass

Full-face helmets and knee pads are required and can be rented at an additional cost.

Personal mountain bikes should be in good working condition with good tires, brake pads, and drivetrain. Disk brakes are required, full suspension is recommended.

Camp includes: Full Day lift ticket and bike rental

Professional downhill mountain bike instruction

Lunch

A Gravity Mountain Bike Camp T-shirt

Daily schedule

9:30 am – Meet at the Sugar Mountain Resort Snowsports School

10:00 am – 1:00 pm Group instruction

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm Lunch

1:30 pm – End of camp day

1:30 pm – 6:00 pm Ride the bike park on your own

What you should bring:

Mountain bike, helmet, knee / shin & elbow pads (if you have)

Comfortable sportswear and flat-soled footwear

Rain coat

Sunscreen

Water bottle

Quarters (in case you need to store items cell phone etc. in lockers)

Cash / card in case you need to rent additional equipment

Why you should participate

You will experience three days of outdoor fun with other participants your age

Professional mountain bike instructors will help you develop and improve your downhill biking skills

You will be grouped according to level of ability

Sugar Mountain Resort bike park offers diverse trails and stunning views

*The camp is for all levels of ability; however, we recommend that participant has ridden on mountain bike trails at least once before*

For more information or to sign up online, please visit: https://www.skisugar.com/bikepark/#gravity