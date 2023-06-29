Hickory – This Summer the Hickory Public Library is offering exciting storytimes that you won’t want to miss. Some of our storytime reoccur every week and others are based around special events or performances. All of our summer storytimes combine books, songs, super fun activities, and themes!

Recurring Storytimes

Storytime with Stretch N Grow

Tuesdays | Now -Aug 5 | 9:30am

Family

Kids ages 3 and up are invited for a stretchy, awesome, cardio-infused story time! We’ll move, stretch & listen to stories while we focus on flexibility, strength, and literacy. Bring a towel/blanket/yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. In the event of rain, story time will be moved indoors and limited to the first 30 in attendance. Regular preschool story times resume indoors, Tuesdays at 10 a.m., starting Aug 8.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the Lawn

All Together Tales

Wednesdays | Now-Aug 5 | 10am

An all-ages story time with stories, dancing, and singing. Check the calendar for special performers and community helper guests!

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

No registration is required/limited to the first 75.

All Together Tales at Hickory Museum of Art

2nd Thursdays Now – Aug | 6:30 p.m.

Family-A storytime that is focused on the importance of art – through singing, dancing, and being imaginative. Discover stories and activities on how art can impact and inspire not only a person but the world. Celebrate the Charles White exhibit by joining us on the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required – free event at the Hickory Museum of Art.

Tiny Tales

Wednesdays | resuming Aug 9 | 10 a.m.

Tiny Tales returns! This story time is designed for babies up to age 2. Your little one will explore the world around them through movement, songs, stories, and play. All are welcome.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

No registration is required/limited to the first 45

Special Event Storytimes

Criss Cross Mango Sauce

Wed | July 5 | 10 a.m.

Family-Let’s sing, dance, and tell stories All Together with Criss Cross Mango Sauce in this super fun bilingual (English/Spanish) storytime full of live music and more!

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

No registration is required/limited to the first 75.

All Together Baseball Tales with Conrad from Hickory Crawdads

Wednesday | July 12 | 10 a.m.

Family-All the way from LP Frans Stadium, it’s everyone’s favorite crustacean, Conrad the Crawdad! Summer is the best time to celebrate baseball and Conrad will help us read, cheer, pose for photos, and more!

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

No registration is required/limited to the first 75.

Tinker Tales: The Great Outdoors

Friday | July 21 | 11 a.m.

Family-Bring your family and friends to the library to hear new stories and explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through hands-on tinkering in this story time meant for all ages. This month we’ll celebrate the great outdoors with stories and activities that are sure to make you a happy camper.

Ridgeview Branch Library

Tinker Tales: Outer Space

Friday | August 4 | 11 a.m.

Family-Bring your family and friends to the library to hear new stories and explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through hands-on tinkering in this story time meant for all ages. This month we’ll blast off to space and have fun exploring stars, rockets, and more through stories and activities!

Ridgeview Branch Library