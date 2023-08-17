Valdese, NC- Valdese looks forward to kicking off the weekend with female fronted band StellaRising this Friday, August 18th! Bring a chair and a blanket (and a friend!) and celebrate the Summer in Valdese! The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 PM on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band will be featured every night and all concerts are FREE to the public!

“StellaRising, a female fronted band formed in Charlotte, NC brings captivating sounds and authentic mixture of radio-friendly original rock/pop songs and energetic covers fused with rock, pop, funk, blues, reggae, and ska. Formed in 2009, the acoustic duo quickly made its mark on audiences and musicians alike in Charlotte and surrounding areas. With decades of experience combined, StellaRising’s live performance showcases each member’s talents, whether it’s catchy hooks or outstanding musicianship. StellaRising has shared the stage with national acts Smash Mouth, Night Ranger, and Lover Boy to regional acts such as U-Phonik, Gal Friday, and several other artists. Their debut EP titled ‘Motion’ recorded at Knothole Recording Studios in Waxhaw, NC was released in August 2011. They followed up with a sophomore EP recorded at GAT 3 Studios in Charlotte, NC titled ‘Karma’ in the late fall of 2013. A third self-titled EP recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN was released early 2017.” (From stellarisingband.com).

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Safe Surfin’, a nonprofit dedicated to cyber safety and education. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips, and more, all for a great local cause! Lawn games such as Cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy and the popular 50/50 raffle will be an option for those who wish to try their luck! Concert goers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on Summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs 828-879-2129 for more information.