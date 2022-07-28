Statesville, NC – The popular Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers FREE entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles. Join us Friday, August 5th as Phatt City takes the stage.

Phatt City was formed in the early 70’s and has played off and on ever since. This is the forth generation of the group. There are three remaining charter members – Dan Vestal, Kim Heffner, and JP VanHoy. Phatt City plays the best of beach, R&B, and dance music.

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6 –8:30 pm. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5pm. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music.

No dogs, pets, coolers, outside beverages or containers are allowed.

Next concert is Sept. 2, with Red Dirt Revival, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

For more info., please visit https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/