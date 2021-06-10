Statesville, NC – The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert series offers FREE entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville and features music of all styles.

Whether you like Beach Music, Country, Blues, or Rock & Roll, you’ll hear something you’ll LOVE during the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series.

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6pm-8:30 pm.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music, but no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and made possible by our amazing community sponsors.

Parking is available throughout Downtown in our 9 public parking lots.

2021 Concert Schedule:

06/18/21 – Soul Watt

07/16/21 – The Catalinas

08/20/21 – Bantum Rooster

09/17/21 – Darrell Harwood

10/08/21 – Red Dirt Revival

For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/maps-directions/