Statesville, NC – You won’t want to miss the Fall Art Crawl next Friday, September 24 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. featuring more than 70 artists in 40 different shops, restaurants, and businesses scattered throughout the heart of Downtown Statesville. It is self-guided and you can begin the Crawl at any location. Just look for the sidewalk markers indicating a participating business. A program/map directing attendees to all the locations and listing all participating artists will be available at each location. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our event sponsors – Cordian Wealth™, Griffin Insurance Nationwide, and Lake Norman Realty, Inc.

The Art Crawl concept is simple – come downtown and walk from location to location, enjoy music, meet the artists and enjoy their work (maybe make a purchase), browse through the shops hosting the artists, and stay late for live music, food, and drinks at one of our many restaurants and bars.

For the health and safety of our business owners, artist and event attendees, masks are required inside businesses.

The Fall Art Crawl map can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3nNpbII