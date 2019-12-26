The final chapter in the saga that was begun many decades ago in a world that seems far far away has arrived. The good news is that it isn’t the disaster that early word suggests. Still, it’s a far cry from what most fans of this series probably wanted and sometimes less than what they deserve. The whole thing feels like a rushed affair with multiple story threads introduced in the previous two installments being dealt with haphazardly or barely at all. It’s film making by committee to be sure but there’s still much to embrace, the technical stuff doesn’t disappoint, and some choice moments here and there. Still the question remains as to why in five years time this was the best sendoff they could conjure up for this nine film cycle.

