Hickory – JUST A CLICK AWAY…this workshop is to raise awareness to create healthy boundaries for parents of children of any age who game, use social media, watch YouTube, and have access to phones, tablets, and computers. The event is free to the public.

The workshop will be held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Sanctuary located at 52 16th Avenue NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

The workshop will run from 3:00-4:30 PM. The closing 30 minutes will be used for questions & creating a strategy plan for families.

Facilitated by Richard Guerry, Executive Director of The Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2), Author, Podcast Host and Award-Winning International Public Speaker who serves as a digital safety expert for CNN, Radio Disney, MTV, Parade Magazine and many other local, regional, and international networks and publications.

Childcare is provided for infants through 12 year olds with pre-registration. To pre-register for childcare, please contact Pat McKim pmckim@slumc.org or call 327-9837 Ext. 216. Teens 13+ are invited to attend with their parents.

Hosted by KIDSPOINT and St. Luke’s Church. www.slumc.org 828-327-9837