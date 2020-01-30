Hickory – With the City of Hickory’s annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt just a few short months away, the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is seeking sponsors for the popular event.

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will feature family-friendly activities, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, special prizes, over 25,000 stuffed eggs, and 150 special golden eggs in honor of the City’s 150th anniversary.

“The annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt is always a fun and well-attended event. Becoming a sponsor is a great way for local businesses to support this community event and promote their organization,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman.

Sponsorship packages are available at varying levels. For more information, interested parties should contact Kyle Mishler at (828) 261-2259.