Hickory – Don’t miss the inaugural Spark Saturday in Catawba Science Center’s Foothills Collaboratory on April 15th, from 1PM to 3PM.

Spark is a STEM Career showcase featuring local industries in the Carolina Foothills. This month we are pleased to feature Corning Optical Communications: Women in Manufacturing!

Join our local women in STEM in activities based around their careers in manufacturing. The LAB can be found at the end of the South entrance hallway across from Velo-City.

This event is free with price of admission!

Catawba Science Center is located at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601 on the SALT Block.