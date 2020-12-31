Hickory – Practice your Spanish language skills with our virtual conversation group. The group meets online via Zoom, Wednesdays at 5pm to practice their language skills and to help each other out when needed. Newcomers are always welcome.

The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville, NC. Her passions are communication, traveling and rising her two beautiful kids. Bernhein facilitates other conversation groups in the area, and she also works as a volunteer, helping other immigrants to improve their English.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. We will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.

For more information about Patrick Beaver Library, visit: https://www.hickorync.gov/library.