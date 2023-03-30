Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in April including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations. Public Health will also be hosting community conversations about health as part of its county wide community health assessment.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Apr 3, Community Conversations about Health with Kailey Travis, Community Health Coordinator; Apr 4, no sew sock bunnies craft with Lynn; Apr 6, music with Bob Hollar; Apr 11, Kidney Health and Blood Pressure Checks with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Apr 12, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Apr 13, The Price is Right game; Apr 19, Scams, Fraud and Community Resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; Apr 20, The Chimes of Time gospel music; Apr 25, Cooking Demo: 2 Ingredient Banana Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Bites; Apr 27, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Apr 3, craft with Jane Lovelace of Bethel United Methodist Church; Apr 5, music with Cameron Matthews; Apr 6, Cooking Demo: Quinoa Salad with Suzi; Apr 11, CPR with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Apr 13, music with Charles Hollar; Apr 18, Blood Pressure Checks and Parkinson’s Awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Apr 19, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1970s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Apr 20, Affordable Connectivity Program with Alma Hughes, Federal Communications Commission; Apr 25, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Apr 26, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Apr 4, Tornado and Hurricane Preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; Apr 6, music with Cameron Matthews; Apr 10, Community Conversations about Health with Kailey Travis, Community Health Coordinator; Apr 11, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Apr 12, Family Feud game; Apr 18, button bouquet craft with LaDonna, Cynthia and Kimberly; Apr 20, music with Papa Gray Beard; Apr 24, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1970s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Apr 25, Blood Pressure Checks and Parkinson’s Awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Apr 27, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Apr 4, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Apr 5, Community Conversations about Health with Kailey Travis, Community Health Coordinator; Apr 6, bunny sock craft; Apr 10, Bingo; Apr 13, music with Charles Ballard; Apr 18, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Apr 19, noodle ball; Apr 20, Cooking Demo: Bird Nest Cookies; Apr 25, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Apr 27, music with Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Apr 3, Crafting with Lisa: Easter Decoupage Project; Apr 4, Blood Pressure Checks and Kidney Health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Apr 5, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Apr 6, sing along with Nathaniel Austin; Apr 10, Cooking with Teresa Slaughter: Easy Spinach Artichoke Cups; Apr 11, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Apr 12, Community Conversations about Health with Kailey Travis, Community Health Coordinator; Apr 17, Tale of a German Immigrant with Rhonda Roederer, Genealogy Expert; Apr 18, Poison Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Apr 20, music with Bob Hollar. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. For more information, call 828-327-6851 or visit www.ccunitedway.com.