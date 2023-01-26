Hickory – Audiences are raving over the 80’s rock musical ROCK OF AGES at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances continue this weekend, January 27-29, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music. The show features your favorite hits from the 1980’s, including “Don’t Stop Belivin”, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, “Wanted Dead or Alive” and many more.

Performances of ROCK OF AGES are January 27 through February 4 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. ROCK OF AGES is produced by Alex Lee, Inc.

PHOTO: (front, L-R) Holli Armstrong, Ashlen Cheers, Lucy Weaver, Alissa Corey, Sierra Doyle-Rios and Iris DeWitt, (back, L-R) Mark Alton Rose and Ethan Fite in ROCK OF AGES. The high energy musical continues this weekend, January 27-29 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 for tickets and information. Photo credit to Ken Burns Photography.