Hickory – The Moore Brothers, a local pop-duo, are set to release their second single, “What You Wanted,” May 22nd. The new release is following the duo’s successful debut single, “Too Far Away,” which received two Grammy Nominations in 2019 for Pop Duo of the Year and Pop Song of the Year.

“What You Wanted” was written by Jake Moore and produced by both brothers, Jake and Isaac. The single will be available to stream or purchase on all major music platforms. The Moore Brothers create real music for real people that represents and embraces freedom. Their music is about everyday life and the challenges it holds. The duos both discovered their passion for music at an early age, and have traveled throughout the US sharing their passion.

For more information, go to https://moorebrothersofficial.com.