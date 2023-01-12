Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars.
The programs will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.
Selling Online Today – Webinar
Jan. 17, 11AM-1PM
Fee: No Cost
Speaker(s): Nick Hawks
Do I need an Online eCommerce Presence? We will explore the features of well-known e-Commerce sites such as an eBay Store, Shopify website, Amazon.com, and Etsy as well as creating your own website as an online store.
– One way to expand your small business is to sell products online.
– Developing a revenue stream from online sales is an easy way for small businesses to increase their profits.
– Learn what sites work best to sell your product or service.
At the end of this session, you will be able to understand whether:
– Why you need to sell online and what are the risks and rewards, the Pros and Cons.
– Have an understanding of your online store options such as an eBay Store, Amazon web store, Shopify website, Etsy Shop, or your own website.
– Understand the differences between platforms and determine what is right for your business.
Register Online at https://bit.ly/3ZmFAnE
Phone: 828-327-7000 x4117; Email: sbc@cvcc.edu
Registering Trademarks and Protecting Brands – Webinar
Jan. 18, 9AM-11AM
Fee: No Cost
Speaker: Christopher Dremman, Attorney
A Trademark is a form of intellectual property, which can be defined as intangible asset, in other words, creation of the mind. This session will review what a trademark is, in addition share with you how you can protect your brand.
Co-Sponsor: Program offered in partnership with Downtown Newton Business Association
If you have a disability that requires special accommodation, please contact the Small Business Center 72 hours prior to the event at 828.327.7000 x 4117.
Register Online at https://bit.ly/3ZmFAnE
Phone: 828-327-7000 x4117; Email: sbc@cvcc.edu