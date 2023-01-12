Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars.

The programs will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Selling Online Today – Webinar

Jan. 17, 11AM-1PM

Fee: No Cost

Speaker(s): Nick Hawks

Do I need an Online eCommerce Presence? We will explore the features of well-known e-Commerce sites such as an eBay Store, Shopify website, Amazon.com, and Etsy as well as creating your own website as an online store.

– One way to expand your small business is to sell products online.

– Developing a revenue stream from online sales is an easy way for small businesses to increase their profits.

– Learn what sites work best to sell your product or service.

At the end of this session, you will be able to understand whether:

– Why you need to sell online and what are the risks and rewards, the Pros and Cons.

– Have an understanding of your online store options such as an eBay Store, Amazon web store, Shopify website, Etsy Shop, or your own website.

– Understand the differences between platforms and determine what is right for your business.

Register Online at https://bit.ly/3ZmFAnE

Phone: 828-327-7000 x4117; Email: sbc@cvcc.edu

Registering Trademarks and Protecting Brands – Webinar

Jan. 18, 9AM-11AM

Fee: No Cost

Speaker: Christopher Dremman, Attorney

A Trademark is a form of intellectual property, which can be defined as intangible asset, in other words, creation of the mind. This session will review what a trademark is, in addition share with you how you can protect your brand.

Co-Sponsor: Program offered in partnership with Downtown Newton Business Association

If you have a disability that requires special accommodation, please contact the Small Business Center 72 hours prior to the event at 828.327.7000 x 4117.

