Hickory – College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Sales Tax for Online Sellers” webinar on Thursday August 12 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

This webinar will assist online sellers that are “engaged in business” in North Carolina. Areas of discussion within the webinar will include: sellers with a physical presence in N.C., remote sales to N.C., marketplace facilitators and marketplace sellers as well as applying for a N.C. Sales and Use Tax Account ID, if necessary.

This webinar is free but registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3xkKS44, or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.