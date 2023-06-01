Hickory – For the finale of its Season 74, the Hickory Community Theatre will present the six time Tony Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS, beginning this weekend, June 2-4.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper, and book by three time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. The hit musical is based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and mostly inspired by true events.

The show tells of a struggling British shoe factory’s young, straight-laced owner, Charlie, who forms an unlikely partnership with Lola, a drag queen, to save the business. Charlie develops a plan to produce custom footwear for drag queens, rather than the men’s dress shoes that his firm is known for and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

Performances of KINKY BOOTS are Fridays and Saturdays, June 2-17, at 7:30pm; Sundays, June 4 and 11, at 2:30pm; and, Thursday, June 15, at 7:30pm.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG-13.

Photo: Robert “Tatum” Terry (center), with the Angels (from left) Ethan Fite, Trevor Sadlowski and Elijah Fullwood in KINKY BOOTS. Photo by Holli Armstrong.