Valdese, NC- Saturday, March 5th at 7:30 P.M, the all-female phenomenon Sister Sadie will perform at the Old Rock School, continuing the 2021-2022 Bluegrass at the Rock season. Postponed from the original performance date of December 4th of last year, anticipation continues to grow as the venue prepares to welcome the award winning group for the first time.

“In the group’s nine years as a band, they have gained many accolades. In 2018, their sophomore album “Sister Sadie – II” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Bluegrass Album category in 2019. In March of 2019, they made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and have been regular guests on the world-famous stage since. Sister Sadie became the first all-female group to be awarded Vocal Group of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Awards. In 2020, they repeated that award plus took home the Entertainer of the Year Award. The band is also featured in the “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibition through March 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Most recently, the band took home, for the third consecutive year, Vocal Group of the Year at the 2021 IBMA Awards show in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sister Sadie is made up of world-renowned musicians and singers – Gena Britt on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Hasee Ciaccio on acoustic bass, Jaelee Roberts on guitar, and Mary Meyer on mandolin.”

Director of Community & Tourism for Valdese, Morrissa Angi looks forward to hosting the group for the very first time. “We could not be more excited to welcome Sister Sadie to Valdese” she states. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host their tremendous talent and look forward to a great show.” Angi encourages concert attendees to take advantage of vibrant downtown Valdese and enjoy dinner or shopping before the show.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at a presale price of $20 by visiting concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.00 the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the show begins at 7:30 P.M. For more information about Bluegrass at the Rock or other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com.