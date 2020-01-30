Hickory – The Carolina Moonlighters are pleased to announce that their Singing Valentine program for 2020 is now available. This program is one of two fund raising programs the chorus conducts to offset expenses and enable monetary assistance to other area non-profit organizations. A Singing Valentine includes two love songs by a qualified quartet, a rose and a photo with the quartet for the recipient of this Valentine gesture.

For information and bookings contact Bill Jones at 828-598-0316. Singing Valentines will be delivered on Friday, February 14 throughout the Greater Hickory, Lenoir and Newton/Conover areas.

The two quartets delivering the Singing Valentines are the award winning Acappella Fellas and Easy Pieces.

Photo: Acapella Fellas