Hickory – Catawba Valley Community College announces upcoming Pottery Classes that start in August in the Continuing Education program.

Pottery for Beginners $171.25

This introductory course is designed to give students a hands-on educational and artistic experience using clay. Students will learn variety of techniques including hand building and wheel throwing using the potters’ wheel. Students will also gain experience with surface design, glazing and will be introduced to loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Evelyn Arnold | Class meets on Tuesdays

August 11, 2020 thru September 29, 2020 | 9am to 12pm

Pottery on the Wheel I $171.25

This class is designed for the beginner. In this course, students will become familiar with turning methods and materials used in creating basic forms with the potters’ wheel. Topics include clay preparation, turning techniques, and basic glaze application. Upon completion, students should be able to center, turn basic forms such as bowls and mugs, apply basic glazes, and be familiar with loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Preston Tolbert | Class meets on Tuesdays August 11, 2020 thru September 29, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Open Pottery Workshop:

Hand Building and Wheel $171.25

This class is open to anyone with previous hand building or wheel experience. Students have the opportunity to work on individual clay projects of their choice and at their own pace to develop their skill level and personal style while receiving guidance from an instructor. Students will have full use of workshop facilities including glazes and kilns.

Instructor: Evelyn Arnold | Class meets on Wednesdays

August 12, 2020 thru September 30, 2020 | 9am to 12pm

Hand Built Pottery I $171.25

This course is for the beginning pottery student and provides instruction on basic hand building techniques. Students will learn techniques for hand building a variety of functional forms such as mugs, bowls and platters without the use of the potter’s wheel. Topics include methods of pinch, coil and slab construction, applying glaze and introduction to loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Jennifer Sigmon | Class meets on Wednesdays August 12, 2020 thru September 30, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Introduction to Teapots $171.25

In pottery, making a teapot can be a challenging endeavor. This class will demystify and simplify the process. We will investigate the form, the function, and history of tea ware. We will use both throwing and handbuilding techniques to make teapots that pour well and are aesthetically pleasing. We will also get into other aspects of tea culture such as teacups and saucers, Japanese tea bowls, tea caddies, and trays. The final class will include a tea drinking experience using ware made in the class. Intermediate/Advanced pottery experiences is required.

Instructor: Preston Tolbert | Class meets on Thursdays

August 13, 2020 thru October 1, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Supply fee covers kiln firings, glaze materials and 1 bag of clay. In addition, students must purchase a tool kit available at the CVCC Bookstore or local craft store. Students should bring a towel, apron, large sponge and a 5-gallon bucket to class. Dress in comfortable clothes that you do not mind getting dirty.

For questions about the courses contact Evelyn Arnold at earnold@cvcc.edu; to register email Cheri Toney at ctoney@cvcc.edu or contact the Continuing Education Department at 828.327.7037