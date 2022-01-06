Newton, NC – Do you have a Pre K-12th grader who’s interested in Theatre classes? Then join us for our Spring semester of Creative Works classes! Taught by seasoned theatre veterans, your child will receive top-notch instruction in a fun, safe, engaging environment where they are challenged to use their imagination and grow as performers and artists.

We are offering 7 unique classes this semester. This is a great way to introduce kids to the theatre. Classes start the week of January 25 and will culminate with a Showcase on our Mainstage on Friday, March 25!

The cost for each Creative Works Class is $175. There is a sibling discount for each additional child that signs up from the same family. At The Green Room, we truly believe that theatre is for everyone; we do not want finances to exclude anyone from participating. If you need financial assistance to cover Creative Works tuition cost, please contact our Education Director, Samantha Styer. She can be reached at (828) 464-5683 or via email at samantha@thegreenroomtheatre.org.

Don’t delay; sign up to join us today!! Register online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/creative-works/

The Green Room Commjunity Theatre is located at 10 S. Main Avenue, Newton, NC. Please visit our website for more information about The Green Room Community Theatre at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org