Hickory – Experience the magical fun of Christmas like never before. Join Santa Claus himself on a whirlwind journey to the North Pole! Step inside the magical toy shop with your own elf guide as they work on new inventions. Meet Mrs. Claus in her kitchen where you’ll learn the secret to her special cookie, and snuggle up by the fire as Santa relives the most magical night ever in his own special rendition of “The Night Before Christmas”

Join us online any time that suits your schedule for this heartwarming pre-recorded online performance! The link is posted on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages and will stay active up until Christmas. Watch as many times as you like and share the fun with friends and family.

For information about this program or any library event call Hickory Public Library at (828) 304-0500.