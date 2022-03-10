Lenoir, NC – J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Hosts a Showcase of Stars event featuring Livingston Taylor on Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Livingston Taylor’s career as a professional musician has spanned over 50 years, encompassing performance, songwriting and teaching. Described as “equal parts Mark Twain, college professor and musical icon,” Livingston delights audiences with his charm and vast repertoire from his 22 albums and popular classics. Livingston has written top-40 hits recorded by his brother James Taylor and has appeared with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Buffet. He is equally at home with a range of musical genres – folk, pop, gospel, jazz – and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performance. In addition to his performance schedule, Livingston has been a full professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years, passing on an extensive knowledge gained from his long career on the road to the next generation of musicians.

Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for students/children.

All ticket prices listed include tax except where noted. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.