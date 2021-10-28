Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center’s Showcase of Stars will present Comedian Chonda Pierce on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce, or “the country comic” as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades with her winning combination of fierce wit and southern charm. A stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and actress, Pierce has channeled her life experiences into positivity, bringing laughter to audiences around the country.

Tickets for the show are $30 for adults and $18 for children and students. To purchase tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com to purchase online.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is offering a “Pick 3” Season Subscriber option. Patrons can pick three shows and receive the discounted subscriber rate. Patrons can also opt for an “All-In” rate of $84 that includes one ticket to all six shows.

All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include taxes and fees.

For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.