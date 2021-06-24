Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.

This Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent.

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Tickets are $35.50 for adults and $19.05 for students/children.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is offering a “Pick 3” Season Subscriber option. Patrons can pick three shows and receive the discounted subscriber rate. Patrons can also opt for an “All-In” rate of $84 that includes one ticket to all six shows.

All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include taxes and fees. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

Dailey & Vincent