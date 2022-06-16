HIckory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host two no cost webinars next month focusing on finding the right merchandise to sell online and how to use Shopify.

These programs will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Selling on Shopify

Thursday, July 14, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Speaker: Nick Hawks

Whether you sell online, in store, on social media, or out of your trunk, Shopify has you covered. You brand, your way. No design skills needed.

This webinar shows you how to use Shopify to establish your brand online with a custom domain name and an online store. With instant access to hundreds of good looking themes, and complete control over the look and feel, you can build your own store that reflects the personality of your business. This webinar shows you how to use Shopify’s eCommerce software to build a unified platform to run your business with ease.

Finding the Perfect Product – How to Find Merchandise to Sell Online

Thursday, July 21, 2022, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Speaker: Nick Hawks

A common eCommerce question is “where do I get the stuff to sell online.” That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it? In this fast paced webinar, participants learn secrets to sourcing merchandise to sell online in many different ways and learn the secrets of Supply & Demand.

Participants also learn how to research products to find the Best Selling items. The program includes working with wholesalers, liquidators, drop-shippers, and foreign sources.

To register for either webinar, visit us online at https://bit.ly/3xpbOl1 or call (828)327-7000 X4117.