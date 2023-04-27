Hickory – Join the West Hickory Senior Center for a Self Defense class on May 2, at 1pm. Rickie Maddox will lead this group on the first Tuesday of each month at 1pm. Classes will be held at the West Hickory Senior Center with a $1 suggested donation. Rickie has experience in Martial Arts and Self Defense.

Wear loose-fitting clothes. Those in wheelchairs or on walkers are welcome. This class is specifically tailored for senior citizens. Call Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to register and for more information.