Hickory – Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in November’s Seniors Morning Out including the opportunity to participate in drum circles with the Hickory Music Factory at all five of the sites. These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Nov 2, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov 3, butter bean auction; Nov 7, mat making using plastic bags with Leslie Porter from V.O.I.C.E.; Nov 8, music with Keith Williams; Nov 9, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov 15, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov 22, Thanksgiving craft with Lynn; Nov 23, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov 28, music with Charles Ballard; Nov 29, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Nov 7, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov 8, tin can pumpkin craft; Nov 9, winter weather preparedness with the Red Cross; Nov 10, music with Bob Hollar; Nov 14, cooking demo: 3 ingredient pumpkin cookies; Nov 16, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov 17, senior putting challenge with Kevin Dickey; Nov 22, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov 23, music with Papa Gray Beard; Nov 29, “Top Hits of the 1970s” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov 30, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Nov 1, Santa paint brush craft; Nov 7, music with Charles Ballard; Nov 8, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov 9, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov 10, music with Seniors on the Move; Nov 14, Bingo; Nov 15, ribbon Christmas tree craft with LaDonna and Cynthia; Nov 17, butter bean auction; Nov 22, cooking class: apple cinnamon sugar crescent rolls for National Cinnamon Day; Nov 28, Top Hits of the 1960s” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov 29, blood pressure checks and holiday safety with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Nov 1, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov 3, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Nov 9, cooking class: apple snickerdoodle dump cake; Nov 10, craft: toilet paper pumpkins; Nov 14, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov 15, Emergency Medical Services information session with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov 16, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov 17, music with Seniors on the Move; Nov 22, music with Charles Ballard; Nov 23, leaf collage craft; Nov 29, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov 30, activity with Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch library. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Nov 1, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov 2, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov 3, celebrate Origami Day with Thu Ngo; Nov 8, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov 10, corn hole; Nov 14, “What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter: Deep Dish Mini Pizzas”; Nov 16, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov 17, music with Sentimental Journey; Nov 22, making a turkey craft with Lisa; Nov 28, Bingo. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, visit their website at www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com

Plastic Bag Mats