Hickory – Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in October including crafting and educational programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Oct 4, Cooking Class- Easy Pumpkin Bread; Oct 5, Craft Class- Twine Pumpkins; Oct 12, CARE, Project Lifesaver, and other resources with Sandy Austin, Catawba County Sheriff Dept; Oct 13, Medicare Open Enrollment Information with Vickie Blevins, Catawba County Council on Aging; Oct 20, Bingo; Oct 25, Piano Favorites with Barbara Hollo; Oct 27, Schizophrenia Psychosis: Can this be real? with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Oct 7, Craft Class- Fall Trees; Oct 11, Fall Prevention with Sarah Stamey, Western Piedmont Council of Government; Oct 18, Senior Friendly Exercise and Nutrition with Joshua Page, Hickory Academy of Martial Arts; Oct 20, CPR, AED, and Choke Training with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County Emergency Services; Oct 21, Pumpkin Painting; Oct 27, Cooking Class- Pumpkin Cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601: Oct 5, Breast Cancer Awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, CVMC; Oct 6, Craft Class- Fall Door Hanger; Oct 12, Schizophrenia Psychosis: Can this be real? with Vaya Health; Oct 19, Cooking Class with Ruthie- Halloween Apple Recipes; Oct 20, Bingo; Oct 26, Trivia with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library; Oct 27, Qigong with Ruthie Hill. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd, Catawba: Oct 5, Shopping at Walmart then Bowling at Pin Station; Oct 7, Breast Cancer Awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, CVMC; Oct 13, Fire Safety and Education with David Pruitt, Catawba County Fire Inspector; Oct 19, Chair Exercises; Oct 21, Crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Oct 25, Bingo; Oct 28, Music by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Oct 6, Autumn Trivia; Oct 7, Cooking Class with Suzan- Mug Cakes; Oct 12, Cooking Class with Teresa- Easy Eclairs; Oct 13, Breast Cancer Awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, CVMC; Oct 19, Pumpkin Decorating; Oct 26, Craft Class- Witchy Pinecone Owls; Oct 28, Halloween Birthday Party. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:00am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba and Newton areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Twine Pumpkin Craft Class, Newton, 10/12