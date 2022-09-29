Hickory – Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in October including performances by storyteller and musician Michael Reno Harrell at three of the sites. These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Oct 4, fall crafts with Lynn; Oct 6, flu shots with Bowman Drug – pre-registration is required; Oct 11, Storytelling and Song with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct 12, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct 13, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct 18, shopping at Hamrick’s and lunch at Four Peas in a Pod; Oct 20, music by Seniors on the Move; Oct 25, cooking demonstration: pumpkin popcorn; Oct 26, “Schizophrenia and Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct 27, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Oct 31, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Oct 3, Bingo with Bethel United Methodist Church; Oct 5, craft: personalize your ghost; Oct 10, game stations; Oct 12, chicken noodle soup demo and tasting; Oct 18, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct 20, music with Bob Hollar; Oct 25, “Schizophrenia & Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct 26, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct 27, Kevin Dickey teaching putting/golf techniques; Oct 31, “Halloween Themed Scene It” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Oct 3, music with Charles Ballard; Oct 4, “Storytelling & Song” with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct 11, “Schizophrenia and Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct 12, fall arrangements with LaDonna and Cynthia; Oct 17, Bingo; Oct 18, cooking class: 3 ingredient pumpkin cookies; Oct 20, breakfast at Parkway House and shopping at Walmart; Oct 24, “Halloween Themed Scene It” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Oct 25, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct 27, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Oct 4, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Oct 12, craft: gallon jug Jack-O-Lanterns; Oct 13, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct 17, Bingo; Oct 18, make and decorate a chocolate cupcake for National Chocolate Cupcake Day; Oct 19, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct 20, music with Charles Ballard; Oct 25, Schizophrenia & Psychosis with Vaya Health; Oct 27, music by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Oct 4, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct 5, surreal collaging with Lisa; Oct 10, “What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter – Honey Bun Cake and Apple Cider”, Oct 11, “Schizophrenia & Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct 18, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Health; Oct 19, craft with Lisa: buttons on canvas art; Oct 20, “Storytelling and Song” with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct 24, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct 25, “Craft with Betty: Indian Corn using Pony Beads”; Oct 31, Halloween bingo and cake walk. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community.