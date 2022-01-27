Hickory – Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February including fitness and craft classes.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Feb 2, Bingo; Feb 3, Volleyball; Feb 9, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 14, Arts and Crafts with Amanda Bentley; Feb 15, Blood Pressure Checks and Heart Health with Lupe Avalos; Feb 23, “Enhancing Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Feb 28, Floral Design Paintings. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Feb 3, Volleyball; Feb 7, Life sized game of CLUE; Feb 10, African Dancing with Betty Primus; Feb 14, Cooking Class: Sugar Free Cake Balls; Feb 22, “Enhancing Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Feb 23, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 24, Mancala Tournament. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601: Feb 1, Blood Pressure Checks and Heart Health with Lupe Avalos; Feb 3, Creating Valentine Cards; Feb 9, Cooking class: Kiwi Fruit Salad; Feb 14, Valentine’s Day Party; Feb 22, Birthday Bingo; Feb 24, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 28, Sentimental Sing-a-Long: Songs of Love and Laughter and Craft with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd, Catawba: Feb 1, Crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Feb 8, Bowling at Pin Station; Feb 10, Black History Month Celebration with Pastor Gavin Gabriel, Jerusalem Baptist Church; Feb 16, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 23, Cooking class: Sweet Potato Wedges; Feb 24, Music by Seniors on the Move; Feb 28, Bingo. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Feb 2, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; Feb 3, Jewelry Making with Sandra Scronce; Feb 8, Cooking Class: Chocolate Covered Strawberries; Feb 9, Blood Pressure Checks and Hearth Health with Lupe Avalos; Feb 14, Valentine’s Sweet Treat Walk; Feb 22, North Carolina Trivia and Corn Hole; Feb 24, Making a Topiary. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:00am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

