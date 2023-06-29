Hickory – SMO Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including a theatrical performance and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

On July 25th, seniors 60 years or older are invited to attend a performance of “The Enormous Turnip” at The Green Room Community Theatre. Arrival is requested at 9:30 am with the performance beginning at 10:00 am. RSVP by July 21st by calling 828-695-5610. This performance is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: July 3, Eagle Painting; July 5, Breakfast at Olde Hickory Station and trip to Hickory Farmers Market; July 12, Bingo; July 18, Back Yard Games; July 19, Luau with music by Cameron Matthews; July 24, Create a card for National Friendship Day; July 26, Communication 101 with Vaya Health; July 31, Cooking Demo- Banana S’mores. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: July 5, Dizziness vs. Vertigo with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; July 10, Painting Summer Sunflowers; July 12, Breakfast at Olde Hickory Station and trip to Hickory Farmers Market; July 13, Music by Cameron Matthews; July 18, Communication 101 with Vaya Health; July 19, America Themed Scene It! With Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; July 26, Cooking Demo- Key Lime Pie; July 27, Senior Putt-Putt Challenge. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: July 5, UV Sun Safety with Ruthie Hill; July 11, Dizziness vs. Vertigo with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; July 12, Breakfast at Olde Hickory Station and trip to Hickory Farmers Market; July 13, Communication 101 with Vaya Health; July 18, PACE@Home information with AJ Kerley; July 19, Meditation Peace and Tranquility with Ruthie Hill; July 27, Craft- Dreamcatchers with LaDonna; July 31, Cooking Demo- Avocado Toast. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: July 5, Cooking Demo- Easy S’mores Bars; July 6, Patriotic Craft with Kayla; July 12, Name That Tune; July 13, Catawba County Library To Go with Sam Woolhiser; July 18, Dizziness vs. Vertigo with Liliana Adrian, Catawba Valley Health System; July 19, Breakfast at Olde Hickory Station and trip to Hickory Farmers Market; July 24, Bingo; July 27, Communication 101 with Vaya Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: July 3, 4th of July Party; July 6, Music by Seniors on the Move; July 10, Cooking Demo with Maria Rodriguez- Yummy Tostadas; July 11, Communication 101 with Amy Penley, Vaya Health; July 20, Craft- Beach Terrariums; July 24, Dizziness vs. Vertigo with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; July 26, Breakfast at Olde Hickory Station and trip to Hickory Farmers Market; July 27, Music by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.