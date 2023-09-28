Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in October including creating Mixed Media Pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art at all five of the sites. These art classes are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, nutritious lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton Oct 2, Cooking Demo: Protein Balls; Oct 5, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Oct 9, discussion about fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct 10, blood pressure checks and discussion about seizures with Liliana Adrian, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct 16, mixed media pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art; Oct 19, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Oct 23, crafts: turkey candy bars and toilet paper pumpkins with Callie; Oct 25, Navigating Depression: Finding Happiness by Vaya Health; Oct 26, musical performance by Steve Townsend. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Oct 2, bingo with Bethel UMC; Oct 5, mixed media pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art; Oct 10, blood pressure checks and breast cancer awareness with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Oct 12, cooking with commodities with Lynn and Suzi; Oct 16, Name that Tune: 1960’s with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library; Oct 18, karaoke with Kim Dagerhardt; Oct 24, Navigating Depression: Finding Happiness by Vaya Health; Oct 25, Family Feud. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Oct 4, mixed media pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art; Oct 5, services for the blind by Aaron Cochran, NC Division of Blind and Low Vision; Oct 10, Navigating Depression: Finding Happiness by Vaya Health; Oct 12, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Oct 18, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Oct 19, cooking class: pumpkin cheesecake dip; Oct 24, blood pressure checks and breast cancer awareness with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Oct 25, Name that Tune: 1960s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Oct 26, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Oct 2, mixed media pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art; Oct 5, making cards for friends; Oct 11, crafts: beading with Kayla; Oct 12 musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Oct 17, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Oct 19, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Oct 24, Navigating Depression: Finding Happiness by Vaya Health; Oct26, music with Sentimental Journey; Oct 31, blood pressure checks and breast cancer awareness with Liliana Adrian, CVHS. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Oct 4, discussing ways to save money with your MVP card by Melissa Hatchett, Maiden Food Lion Manager; Oct 9, cooking with Teresa Slaughter – sausage breakfast Muffins; Oct 11, Emergency Medical Services information with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct 12, Good News with Bud Painter; Oct 18, mixed media pumpkins with Hickory Museum of Art; Oct 19, music by Seniors on the Move; Oct 23, services for the blind/low Vision by Aaron Cochran, NC Division of Services for the Blind and Low Vision; Oct 24, winter weather preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; Oct 25, Navigating Depression: Finding Happiness by Vaya Health; Oct 26, music with Keith Williams. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, call 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com