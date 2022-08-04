Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:30a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Aug 2, Blood Pressure Checks and Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug 3, Hickory Farmers’ Market; Aug 9, Medicare Fraud and Scams with Diane Trainor; Aug 10, Steps to Health – Take Control with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug 15, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug 22, Bingo; Aug 24, Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis with Vaya Health; Aug 29, Crafts with Amanda Bentley; Aug 30, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug 31, Music with Charles Ballard. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Aug 4, Volleyball and Family Feud; Aug 8, Craft with Bethel United Methodist Church; Aug 9, Blood Pressure Checks and Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug 10, Hickory Farmers’ Market; Aug 15, Woodstock Day (dress up!); Aug 16, Performance by Bernie Taft; Aug 22, Bingo; Aug 23, Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis with Vaya Health; Aug 24, Steps to Health-Take Control with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug 29, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1950s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601: Aug 1, Music with Charles Ballard; Aug 3, Bingo and Watermelon; Aug 9, Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis with Vaya Health; Aug 10, Hickory Farmers’ Market; Aug 11, Fall and Fire Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug 16, Blood Pressure Checks (bring your BP device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug 22, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1950s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Aug 25, Steps to Health-Take Control with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Aug 3, Hickory Farmers’ Market; Aug 4, No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies; Aug 8, Steps to Health-Take Control with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug 9, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug 11, Music with Charles Ballard; Aug 17, Medicare Fraud and Scams by Melanie Trainor; Aug 18, Crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Aug 23, Blood Pressure Checks (bring your BP device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug 24, Fall and Fire Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug 25, Music by Sentimental Journey; Aug 30, Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Aug 2, Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis with Vaya Health; Aug 3, Steps to Health-Take Control with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Aug 9, What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter: Caprese Skewers; Aug 10, S’mores and Campfire Stories; Aug 24, Crafting with Lisa: Button Flags; Aug 25, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug 30, Blood Pressure Checks (bring your BP device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug 31, Luau Party. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com

Hickory Farmers Market