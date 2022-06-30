Hickory – Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and a performance at The Green Room Community Theatre.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:30a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: July 6, Hickory Farmers Market; July 12, Reminiscing Boxes with Erica Derr, Catawba County Library; July 13, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; July 14, Seniors on the Move; July 20, Crafts with Amanda Bentley; July 27, Dementia and Psychosis Disorders with Vaya Health; July 28, Green Room Community Theatre for “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call the site at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: July 7, Wreath Making Class; July 12, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; July 13, Hickory Farmers Market; July 20, Sentimental Sing Along with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; July 25, Palliative Care vs Hospice Care with Julie Packer, Carolina Caring; July 26, Dementia and Psychosis Behaviors with Vaya Health; July 28, Green Room Community Theatre for “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601: July 7, Craft: Tea Cup Bird Feeders; July 12, Blood Pressure Checks and Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Dementia/Psychosis Behavior with Vaya Health; July 21, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; July 25, Sentimental Sing-Along with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library; July 28, Green Room Community Theatre for “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter.” If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact the site at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: July 6, Hickory Farmers Market; July 12, Bowling at Pin Station; July 19, Blood Pressure Checks and Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; July 20, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; July 21, Crafts with Tonya Jarnac; July 26, Dementia and Psychosis Disorders with Vaya Health; July 28, Green Room Community Theatre for “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: July 5, Dementia & Psychosis Behaviors with Vaya Health; July 6, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; July 13, Crafting with Lisa: Tea Cup and Saucer Bird Feeders; July 19, Fall and Fire Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; July 20, Hickory Farmers Market; July 26, Blood Pressure Checks & Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; July 28, Green Room Community Theatre for “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter”. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com