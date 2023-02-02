Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Feb 1, bingo; Feb 6, hanging hearts craft with Lynn; Feb 8, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 9, chalk art painting with Charles Sisti; Feb 13, butter bean auction; Feb 16, smile toss game; Feb 21, music with Charles Ballard; Feb 22, cooking demonstration: frozen banana snickers; Feb 23, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Feb 27, The Price is Right game. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Feb 1, Valentine trivia and anagrams; Feb 2, cooking demonstration: fruit kabobs; Feb 7, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb 8, Valentine Q-Tip painting with Suzi; Feb 9, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Feb 15, “Timeless Trivia: People, Places and Profiles” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Feb 20, Family Feud; Feb 22, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 23, senior putting challenge with Kevin Dickey; Feb 28, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Feb 1, Emergency Medical Services with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb 6, music with Charles Ballard; Feb 7, Valentine craft with LaDonna and Cynthia; Feb 9, cooking demonstration: ham and cheese sliders and broccoli salad; Feb 13, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb 16, music with Papa Gray Beard; Feb 20, chalk art painting with Charles Sisti; Feb 21, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction with Vaya Health”; Feb 23, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 27, “Timeless Trivia: People, Places and Profiles” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Feb 1, heart bird feeder craft; Feb 2, music with Charles Ballard; Feb 7, making cards for “National Send a Card to a Friend Day”; Feb 8, cooking class: pink and white rice crispy treats; Feb 9, music by Seniors on the Move; Feb 15, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 20, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Feb 23, music with Sentimental Journey; Feb 28, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Feb 1, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb 2, music by “Seniors on the Move”; Feb 7, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health; Feb 8, crafting Valentine mailboxes with Lisa; Feb 9, How do you do, Haiku; Feb 13, cooking with Teresa Slaughter: Italian cream cheese stuffed celery; Feb 14, Valentine bingo; Feb 15, sing along with Nathaniel Austin; Feb 23, music with Kim Dagerhardt; Feb 28, blood pressure checks and heart health for seniors with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

