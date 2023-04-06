Hickory – Join us for Senior Bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The next two sessions will be on April 10th and May 8th before we take a break for the summer. The emphasis of our time is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is relaxed, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or join us on your own to meet new people in our community. Senior Bingo and Brain Games are sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55+. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.