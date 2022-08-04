Hickory – Senior Bingo returns to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will be offered the second Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. Each session will last approximately an hour.

The emphasis of our time is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or join us on your own and meet new people in our community. Senior Bingo and Brain Games is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to senior citizens. Registration is not required. For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.