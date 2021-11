Hickory – Hickory Parks & Recreation invites Hickory senior citizens to our Senior-Adult Thanksgiving Luncheon! We will enjoy a delightful afternoon with a delicious meal, conversation, laughter, BINGO, and more!

The luncheon will be held in the Highland Recreation Center Community Room on November 23, from noon – 2pm.

Registration is required, as there is limited seating available. To reserve your seat, please contact Charla Davis directly at 828.324.1200 or cdavis@hickorync.gov