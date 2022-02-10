Hickory – Teens are invited to join us on Saturday, February 12 at 2pm for an afternoon of relaxation and self-care. We will practice mindfulness exercises, color, and spend time with a therapy dog! Wear comfy clothes for this casual hangout. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.