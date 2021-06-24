Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming Fall Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to persons of all ages. Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses and demonstrations are encouraged. There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable NC taxes.

Artists selected to show will need to bring all necessary display items, tables and chairs. Failure by the participating artist to appear at the event will be considered during the application process for other downtown events.

The date for the Fall Art Crawl is Thursday, September 9, 2021: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Artists must be set up by 3:30 pm and may not remove displays before 8:00 pm.

For an application, please contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Please follow the application process closely as incomplete applications will not be considered.

Applications are due by August 15, 2021 for the Fall Art Crawl. You will be notified at least two weeks before the Crawl of your acceptance.

For more information on The HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, please call 828 322 1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com. Please visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and all proceeds go toward our mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the commercial downtown district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.