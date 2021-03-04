Seagrove, NC -Seagrove Potters 13th Annual Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour takes place on the weekend of April 16, 17 and 18, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm. This special 13th annual event is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios, and workshops in the Handmade Pottery Capital of the USA. Seagrove’s title of #1 Town in America for Craft Lovers makes this event even more extraordinary. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown center and throughout the countryside. Go behind the scenes to experience the process first-hand and have the unique opportunity to meet the artists before buying handmade pottery to take home and enjoy.

Spring has always been a time for renewal and awakening in Seagrove, and this year an unprecedented number of shops are opening their doors at the same time to celebrate Spring. From the downtown and nestled throughout the countryside, visitors can tour individual potter’s studios and workshops. Participating potters will offer newly handcrafted pottery and ceramic art. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists and experience kiln openings and pottery-making first-hand with some potteries having demonstrations, hands-on activities, food, and music.

This year we are giving away three gift certificates, each for $50. The gift certificates can be used at your favorite participating Seagrove shop. Pick up a card at your first pottery, get it stamped at six different potteries. After six stamps, leave your card at one of the shops or mail it back by May 15, 2021. Qualifying cards will be entered in a drawing, which will take place the weekend of May 22.

The public is invited to start their tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 NC-705, Seagrove, NC 27341. A welcome tent will be staffed with volunteers wearing masks to answer questions and share a printed pottery map. The map offers a guide to the studios and shops. Pottery maps are also available on our map page listed above.